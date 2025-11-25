US Coast Guard Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620) conducts Caribbean patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620) crew members conduct trainings aboard Resolute in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 28, 2025. The cutter's recent deployment in the Caribbean showcased the crew's readiness and dedication to maritime security and counter-narcotics missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Resolute)