Seaman Kristin Thorneloe graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) Nov. 26, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9411080
|VIRIN:
|251126-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|213.73 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|BLOUNTVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Thorneloe Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Thorneloe Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command
No keywords found.