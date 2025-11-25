Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to Refuel: 6ARW KC-135 crew prepares for Global Thunder 26

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian De Jesus De Jesus, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs a pre-flight check onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during Exercise Global Thunder 26 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. Mobility Airmen regularly participate in annual U.S. Stratigic Command exercises and aerial refueling training missions to maintain a safe, secure, effective and ready nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 08:51
    VIRIN: 251022-F-DE541-2001
    boom operator
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    91st ARS
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Global Thunder 26

