U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian De Jesus De Jesus, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs a pre-flight check onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during Exercise Global Thunder 26 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. Mobility Airmen regularly participate in annual U.S. Stratigic Command exercises and aerial refueling training missions to maintain a safe, secure, effective and ready nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9411041
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-DE541-2001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|532.12 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to Refuel: 6ARW KC-135 crew prepares for Global Thunder 26, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.