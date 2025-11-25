Raiders and ROKA Sharpen Combat Skills in Combined Platoon Level Live Fire Exercise

ROKA Soldiers from 3rd Company, 136 Mechanized stand behind cover preparing to engage with targets in a joint training with B Co. 4th Battalion 9th Infantry Regiment during a live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, ROK.
