    Raiders and ROKA Sharpen Combat Skills in Combined Platoon Level Live Fire Exercise

    Raiders and ROKA Sharpen Combat Skills in Combined Platoon Level Live Fire Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Fabrice Bodjona 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    ROKA Soldiers from 3rd Company, 136 Mechanized stand behind cover preparing to engage with targets in a joint training with B Co. 4th Battalion 9th Infantry Regiment during a live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, ROK.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 01:55
    Photo ID: 9410678
    VIRIN: 251122-A-IJ924-2376
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Raiders and ROKA Sharpen Combat Skills in Combined Platoon Level Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Fabrice Bodjona

