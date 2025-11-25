Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Chef Robert Irvine Visit Allied Partners and Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct physical training during a visit from Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, and Chef Robert Irvine Nov. 24, 2025, at U.S Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

