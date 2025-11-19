Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    940ARW Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Unit Building Completed

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    After more than 2 years of construction the 940th Air Refueling Wing has a new Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Unit building. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on November 14, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The 43,000 square-foot facility now houses the 314th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS), 940th Operations Support Squadron (OSS), and the 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS). The facility is fully automated with controlled lighting and has alerts directly sent to maintenance shops for mechanical and electrical problems. It has secure areas designed with elements of intelligence, a new fueling system, aircraft parking improvements, security fencing and almost 750 feet of new blast fencing. The facility was designed and constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento district. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Lindsay Riddick).

