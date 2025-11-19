940ARW Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Unit Building Completed

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After more than 2 years of construction the 940th Air Refueling Wing has a new Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Unit building. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on November 14, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The 43,000 square-foot facility now houses the 314th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS), 940th Operations Support Squadron (OSS), and the 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS). The facility is fully automated with controlled lighting and has alerts directly sent to maintenance shops for mechanical and electrical problems. It has secure areas designed with elements of intelligence, a new fueling system, aircraft parking improvements, security fencing and almost 750 feet of new blast fencing. The facility was designed and constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento district. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Lindsay Riddick).