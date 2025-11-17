Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Fighter - Senior Airman Michael Maffucci

    

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force SrA Michael Maffucci, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities operator, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    AFCENT
    378th AEW
    PFOW
    CENTCOM
    Phoenix Fighter of the Week

