    475th EABS Keeps the Mission Moving at Camp Simba

    KENYA

    11.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kwaku Owusu and Senior Airman Jacob Rosales, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Maintenance section, post in front of a R-11 fuel truck at Camp Simba, Kenya, Nov. 6, 2025. The team ensures mission readiness by maintaining and repairing essential ground vehicles that keep operations moving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Camp Simba
    475th EABS
    406th AEW

