U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

A member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, checks for illegal goods at a checkpoint during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 21, 2025. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)