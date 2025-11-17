Integrating Drone Technology into Military Medicine: A collaboration between KACH and USMA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Keller Army Community Hospital’s Maj. Wesley Snow, Pharmacy Department chief, and Lt. Col. Samuel Teague, Primary Care Department chief, presented the research poster titled “Overcoming Barriers: Implementing Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) Technology for Medication Delivery at West Point” during the Medical Autonomous Care-State of the Science Conference at the University of Pittsburgh on Sept. 16-17. The presentation featured the collaborative effort between Keller and the United States Military Academy’s Robotics Research Center, within the Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences department, to deliver medications via sUAS to cadet candidates at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School, which lacks onsite medical assets. (Photo provided by Keller Army Community Hospital)