    Integrating Drone Technology into Military Medicine: A collaboration between KACH and USMA

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Keller Army Community Hospital’s Maj. Wesley Snow, Pharmacy Department chief, and Lt. Col. Samuel Teague, Primary Care Department chief, presented the research poster titled “Overcoming Barriers: Implementing Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) Technology for Medication Delivery at West Point” during the Medical Autonomous Care-State of the Science Conference at the University of Pittsburgh on Sept. 16-17. The presentation featured the collaborative effort between Keller and the United States Military Academy’s Robotics Research Center, within the Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences department, to deliver medications via sUAS to cadet candidates at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School, which lacks onsite medical assets. (Photo provided by Keller Army Community Hospital)

