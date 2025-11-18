Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November 18, 2025 – NETC visits the Center for Service Support, Naval Chaplaincy School

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    NEWPORT, R.I. – Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, left, commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and the Center for Service Support (CSS) commanding officer Capt. Dana Chapin, center, recognize Personnel Specialist Senior Chief Brian Ayres, assigned to CSS, during a visit on Nov. 18, 2025, at Naval Station Newport (NAVSTA), Rhode Island. Rear Adm. Huffman visited NAVSTA Newport, holding official visits with Officer Training Command, Newport, the Naval Chaplaincy School, Navy Supply Corps School, Naval Leadership and Ethics Center, the Senior Enlisted Academy, and CSS. As part of NETC, CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 07:57
    Photo ID: 9402692
    VIRIN: 251118-N-GP524-1079
    Resolution: 6012x4294
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US
    Naval Station Newport
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS)
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    Rhode Island
    Rear Admiral Gregory Huffman

