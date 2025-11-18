November 18, 2025 – NETC visits the Center for Service Support, Naval Chaplaincy School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEWPORT, R.I. – Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, left, commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and the Center for Service Support (CSS) commanding officer Capt. Dana Chapin, center, recognize Personnel Specialist Senior Chief Brian Ayres, assigned to CSS, during a visit on Nov. 18, 2025, at Naval Station Newport (NAVSTA), Rhode Island. Rear Adm. Huffman visited NAVSTA Newport, holding official visits with Officer Training Command, Newport, the Naval Chaplaincy School, Navy Supply Corps School, Naval Leadership and Ethics Center, the Senior Enlisted Academy, and CSS. As part of NETC, CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)