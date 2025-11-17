Thanksgiving Turkey Distributed to Beale Families

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Parham, 940th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, Operations Superintendent hands a turkey to 940 ARW personnel at Beale Air Force Base on November 20, 2025. The turkeys and a gift card were given to Beale families from Operation Warm Heart ensuring families had a Thanksgiving meal for the upcoming holiday. Operation Warm heart is a program run by the Beale First Sergeants' Council that provides financial aid and morale-boosting events to support military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)

