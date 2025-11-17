Thanksgiving Turkey Distributed to Beale Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Master Sgt. Rachael Colon, 940th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) Resiliency Integrator and Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Parham, 940 ARW Civil Engineer Squadron, Operations Superintendent hand out turkeys from Operation Warm Heart at Beale Air Force Base on November 20, 2025. The turkeys and a gift card were given to Beale families ensuring families had a Thanksgiving meal for the upcoming holiday. Operation Warm heart is a program run by the Beale First Sergeants' Council that provides financial aid and morale-boosting events to support military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)