U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 67th Movement Control Team, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pose for a photo with the National Defense Transportation Association Military Unit of the Year award on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 67th MCT was recognized for its movement control and theater-opening support to operations and exercises across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9399424
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-MP101-3152
|Resolution:
|4084x3370
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 67th Movement Control Team Earns National Defense Transportation Military Unit of the Year, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
