    67th Movement Control Team Earns National Defense Transportation Military Unit of the Year

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 67th Movement Control Team, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pose for a photo with the National Defense Transportation Association Military Unit of the Year award on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 67th MCT was recognized for its movement control and theater-opening support to operations and exercises across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 05:11
    Photo ID: 9399424
    VIRIN: 251119-A-MP101-3152
    Resolution: 4084x3370
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

