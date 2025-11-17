Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IS1 Ponton Earns Double Honor

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Skyler Ponton is recognized as the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) Sailor of the Quarter and the Gulfport Area Sailor of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2025. Ponton was selected for his outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and dedication to mission success. His performance reflects the highest standards of the U.S. Navy and the Intelligence Specialist rating.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 04:52
    Photo ID: 9399402
    VIRIN: 251120-N-XT273-1001
    Resolution: 6426x4284
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    This work, IS1 Ponton Earns Double Honor, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

