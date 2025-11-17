IS1 Ponton Earns Double Honor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Skyler Ponton is recognized as the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) Sailor of the Quarter and the Gulfport Area Sailor of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2025. Ponton was selected for his outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and dedication to mission success. His performance reflects the highest standards of the U.S. Navy and the Intelligence Specialist rating.