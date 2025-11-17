U.S. and Philippine Air Forces unite for lifesaving typhoon relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing offload palletized family food packs from an MC-130J Commando II, during foreign disaster relief operations at Virac, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)