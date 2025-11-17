Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Philippine Air Forces unite for lifesaving typhoon relief

    VIRAC, PHILIPPINES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing offload palletized family food packs from an MC-130J Commando II, during foreign disaster relief operations at Virac, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 04:36
    VIRIN: 251114-F-SS704-1004
    Location: VIRAC, PH
    This work, U.S. and Philippine Air Forces unite for lifesaving typhoon relief, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    353 SOW
    Lifesaving Aid
    Philippines
    TyphoonUwan
    ForeignDisasterRelief

