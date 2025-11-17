101st conducts redeployment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 526 Light Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, load their equipment during re-deployment operations at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The 101st closed out Combined Resolve 26-1, their final training requirements and are engaging in close-out tasks to get their vehicles, equipment, and personnel ready to re-deploy. Combat training center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Josefina Garcia)