    101st conducts redeployment operations [Image 8 of 10]

    101st conducts redeployment operations

    GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 526th Light Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, prepare vehicles for redeployment at the wash rack at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The 101st closed out Combined Resolve 26-1, their final training requirements and are engaging in close-out tasks to get their vehicles, equipment, and personnel ready to re-deploy. Combat training center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Josefina Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:21
    VIRIN: 251119-A-JT779-2873
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st conducts redeployment operations [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division

