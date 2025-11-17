101st conducts redeployment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 526 Light Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, ground guide vehicles at the wash rack at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The 101st closed out Combined Resolve 26-1, their final training requirements and are engaging in close-out tasks to get their vehicles, equipment, and personnel ready to re-deploy. Combat training center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Josefina Garcia)