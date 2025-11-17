39th ABW stands ready to deter and sustain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing stand in formation for a wing photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 13, 2025. The wing’s mission is to deter threats and sustain operations across the region, supporting Incirlik Air Base’s role in enabling U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)