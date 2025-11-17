U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing stand in formation for a wing photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 13, 2025. The wing’s mission is to deter threats and sustain operations across the region, supporting Incirlik Air Base’s role in enabling U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9397041
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-VB704-1065
|Resolution:
|7721x4343
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th ABW stands ready to deter and sustain, by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.