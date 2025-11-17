Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW stands ready to deter and sustain

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing stand in formation for a wing photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 13, 2025. The wing’s mission is to deter threats and sustain operations across the region, supporting Incirlik Air Base’s role in enabling U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 06:52
    Photo ID: 9397041
    VIRIN: 251113-F-VB704-1065
    Resolution: 7721x4343
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, 39th ABW stands ready to deter and sustain, by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey 39ABW
    Wing Photo Day
    Incirl

