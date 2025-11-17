Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    940th Air Refueling Wing's New Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Facility

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    940th Air Refueling Wing's New Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Facility

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Lindy Campbell, Boom Operator and Senior Enlisted Leader of the 314th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) looks out of the window onto the flight line from her new office in the Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Facility. The 940th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility on November 14, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The 43,000 square-foot facility now houses the 314th ARS, 940th Operations Support Squadron (OSS), and the 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS). The facility is fully automated with controlled lighting and has alerts directly sent to maintenance shops for mechanical and electrical problems. It has secure areas designed with elements of intelligence, a new fueling system, aircraft parking improvements, security fencing and almost 750 feet of new blast fencing. The facility was designed and constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento district. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 20:08
    Photo ID: 9396583
    VIRIN: 251114-F-EH923-9669
    Resolution: 4904x3924
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 940th Air Refueling Wing's New Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Facility, by Lindsay Riddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    940th Air Refueling Wing
    314th Air Refueling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download