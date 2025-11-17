940th Air Refueling Wing's New Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Lindy Campbell, Boom Operator and Senior Enlisted Leader of the 314th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) looks out of the window onto the flight line from her new office in the Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Facility. The 940th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility on November 14, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The 43,000 square-foot facility now houses the 314th ARS, 940th Operations Support Squadron (OSS), and the 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS). The facility is fully automated with controlled lighting and has alerts directly sent to maintenance shops for mechanical and electrical problems. It has secure areas designed with elements of intelligence, a new fueling system, aircraft parking improvements, security fencing and almost 750 feet of new blast fencing. The facility was designed and constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento district. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick).