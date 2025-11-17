U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer poses for a picture with Sgt. Major Randall Gibson, 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Bde., U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS), battalion sergeant major, who was among less than one hundred battalion commanders and command sergeant majors selected to attend the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Center for Leadership 2025 Solarium.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9394269
|VIRIN:
|251014-A-DQ632-6414
|Resolution:
|1704x1945
|Size:
|700.98 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARTRANS SGM Selected to Participate in AUSA Leader Solarium, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ARTRANS SGM Selected to Participate in AUSA Leader Solarium
No keywords found.