ARTRANS SGM Selected to Participate in AUSA Leader Solarium

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer poses for a picture with Sgt. Major Randall Gibson, 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Bde., U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS), battalion sergeant major, who was among less than one hundred battalion commanders and command sergeant majors selected to attend the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Center for Leadership 2025 Solarium.