U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 2D Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, move food from their rucks to the Warrior Food Pantry during the Operation Warrior Feast Ruck on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025. The ruck promoted physical fitness and teamwork by challenging Soldiers to complete the course while carrying food, which were then donated to the Warrior Food Pantry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9393963
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-AT874-1004
|Resolution:
|4752x3171
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID rucks for Operation Warrior Fest, by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
