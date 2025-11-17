Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID rucks for Operation Warrior Fest

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 2D Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, move food from their rucks to the Warrior Food Pantry during the Operation Warrior Feast Ruck on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025. The ruck promoted physical fitness and teamwork by challenging Soldiers to complete the course while carrying food, which were then donated to the Warrior Food Pantry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 03:28
    Photo ID: 9393963
    VIRIN: 251118-A-AT874-1004
    Resolution: 4752x3171
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, 2ID rucks for Operation Warrior Fest, by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    U.S. Army
    Operation Warrior Feast

