2ID rucks for Operation Warrior Fest

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 2D Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, move food from their rucks to the Warrior Food Pantry during the Operation Warrior Feast Ruck on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025. The ruck promoted physical fitness and teamwork by challenging Soldiers to complete the course while carrying food, which were then donated to the Warrior Food Pantry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)