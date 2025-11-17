Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DJIBOUTI

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the Aviation Combat Element Crisis Response of Africa and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment board an MV-22B Osprey to conduct a sling load inspection of ropes and chains prior to external lift training in Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. External lift training sharpens proficiency in safely attaching, securing, and transporting equipment, ensuring air and ground teams remain confident and coordinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    U.S. AFRICOM
    Marines
    Army
    Osprey
    Sling load

