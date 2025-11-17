Members of the Aviation Combat Element Crisis Response of Africa and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment board an MV-22B Osprey to conduct a sling load inspection of ropes and chains prior to external lift training in Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. External lift training sharpens proficiency in safely attaching, securing, and transporting equipment, ensuring air and ground teams remain confident and coordinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9393934
|VIRIN:
|251111-F-F4417-1055
|Resolution:
|5964x3968
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.