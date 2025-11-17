External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Aviation Combat Element Crisis Response of Africa and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment board an MV-22B Osprey to conduct a sling load inspection of ropes and chains prior to external lift training in Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. External lift training sharpens proficiency in safely attaching, securing, and transporting equipment, ensuring air and ground teams remain confident and coordinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)