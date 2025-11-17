Phoenix Fighter - Airman 1st Class Branden Snider

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Branden Snider, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing A2 combat intelligence cell analyst, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 7, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)