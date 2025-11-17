Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Fighter - Airman 1st Class Branden Snider

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Branden Snider, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing A2 combat intelligence cell analyst, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 7, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

