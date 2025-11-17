JBLM hosts Team U.S. Invictus Games training camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Awe-inspiring athleticism will be on display at Joint Base Lewis-McChord starting Feb. 1, as the base hosts a Feb. 1 to 5 training camp for the inaugural winter Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The training camp will prepare the U.S. athletes for the games, to be held in British Columbia from Feb. 8 to 16.