Soldier's Medal Presentation Fort Rucker 30SEP2025

The Aviation Center of Excellence awards the Soldier's Medal to Capt. Gabriel A. Coppinger, who commands Company B, 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shane T. Hawkins, who serves as an instructor pilot at 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, during a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., Sept. 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)