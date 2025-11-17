Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier's Medal Presentation Fort Rucker 30SEP2025

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    The Aviation Center of Excellence awards the Soldier's Medal to Capt. Gabriel A. Coppinger, who commands Company B, 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shane T. Hawkins, who serves as an instructor pilot at 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, during a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., Sept. 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

