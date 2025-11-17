The Aviation Center of Excellence awards the Soldier's Medal to Capt. Gabriel A. Coppinger, who commands Company B, 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shane T. Hawkins, who serves as an instructor pilot at 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, during a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., Sept. 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9392791
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-LO141-4980
|Resolution:
|3727x2575
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier's Medal Presentation Fort Rucker 30SEP2025, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Army Aviators Awarded Soldier’s Medal
No keywords found.