Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana National Guard releases name of deceased soldier

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Indiana National Guard releases name of deceased soldier

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Service photo of Spc. Terry Frye of Lafayette, Indiana, Nov. 17, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 09:48
    Photo ID: 9391767
    VIRIN: 251117-Z-A3592-1001
    Resolution: 1458x2048
    Size: 100.58 KB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard releases name of deceased soldier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indiana National Guard releases name of deceased soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    151st Infantry Regiment
    2nd Battalion
    Death
    Humvee accident

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download