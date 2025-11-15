251104-N-YO707-1001
CELEBES SEA (Nov. 04, 2025) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Keira Cauley delivers a port liberty brief to the crew aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting the Celebes Sea, Nov. 4, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 08:23
|Photo ID:
|9391614
|VIRIN:
|251104-N-YO707-1001
|Resolution:
|2567x1711
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FTZ underway at Celebes Sea, by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.