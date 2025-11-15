FTZ underway at Celebes Sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251104-N-YO707-1001

    CELEBES SEA (Nov. 04, 2025) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Keira Cauley delivers a port liberty brief to the crew aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting the Celebes Sea, Nov. 4, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

