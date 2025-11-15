Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251003-N-YO707-1037



COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Oct. 3, 2025) - Quartermaster Seaman Ashira Sims, from South Carolina, uses a sound-powered phone to report a navigational marker during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship pulls into Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 3, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)