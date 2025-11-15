Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) SEA &amp; ANCHOR in Colombo, Sri Lanka

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) SEA &amp;amp; ANCHOR in Colombo, Sri Lanka

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251003-N-YO707-1140

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Oct. 3, 2025) - Sailors man the rails during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship pulls into Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 3, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) SEA & ANCHOR in Colombo, Sri Lanka, by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitzgerald
    ddg62
    deployment
    US Navy
    destroyer

