Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251003-N-YO707-1140



COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Oct. 3, 2025) - Sailors man the rails during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship pulls into Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 3, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)