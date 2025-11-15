A Legacy Built to Last: CMSN Roman Faulds Carries on the Seabee Spirit

Construction Mechanic Seaman Roman Faulds, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, stands for a portrait amid tactical vehicles aboard Naval Station Rota. A third-generation Sailor, Faulds carries on a proud Seabee legacy started by his father, retired Utilitiesman 1st Class Samuel Faulds. As a construction mechanic, Faulds ensures critical equipment remains mission-ready for deployment and training.
