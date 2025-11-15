Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Legacy Built to Last: CMSN Roman Faulds Carries on the Seabee Spirit

    SPAIN

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Construction Mechanic Seaman Roman Faulds, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, stands for a portrait amid tactical vehicles aboard Naval Station Rota. A third-generation Sailor, Faulds carries on a proud Seabee legacy started by his father, retired Utilitiesman 1st Class Samuel Faulds. As a construction mechanic, Faulds ensures critical equipment remains mission-ready for deployment and training.

