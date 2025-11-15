The East-Up Map: Revealing Hidden Strategic Advantages in the Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

-How a simple change in map perspective can transform strategic understanding, and how we understand the battle space.



The most profound strategic insights sometimes emerge from the simplest shifts in perspective. In the Indo-Pacific theater, where geographic relationships determine operational possibilities and alliance effectiveness, military planners may be overlooking critical advantages simply because of how they view their maps. By rotating our standard north-up orientation to place east at the top, a transformed strategic landscape emerges--one that reveals previously hidden geographic relationships and illuminates why current force positioning may be more advantageous than traditionally understood.