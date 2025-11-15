Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The East-Up Map: Revealing Hidden Strategic Advantages in the Indo-Pacific

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    -How a simple change in map perspective can transform strategic understanding, and how we understand the battle space.

    The most profound strategic insights sometimes emerge from the simplest shifts in perspective. In the Indo-Pacific theater, where geographic relationships determine operational possibilities and alliance effectiveness, military planners may be overlooking critical advantages simply because of how they view their maps. By rotating our standard north-up orientation to place east at the top, a transformed strategic landscape emerges--one that reveals previously hidden geographic relationships and illuminates why current force positioning may be more advantageous than traditionally understood.

