    193rd AOG Retirement

    STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Col. Richard McMullen (left to right), former deputy commander of the 193rd AirOperations Group, Chief Master Sgt. Joel Wagner, former senior enlisted leader of the 193rd AOG, andCol. Brian Lehew, former commander of the 193rd AOG, retired during a ceremony at the 193rd AOG inState College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 15, 2025. They provided mission-ready Airmen and ensured thegroup’s readiness to support the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania when called upon across thespectrum of domestic and worldwide operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman AustinStern)

