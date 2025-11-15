Sector Puget Sound Reserve Unit Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sector Puget Sound reserve workforce members pose for a group photo after being recognized as the winners of the Rear Admiral Bennett “Bud” Sparks award, Nov. 15, 2025. The award is named after Rear Admiral Bennett “Bud” Sparks, who championed the integration of Reserve and active-duty workforces to achieve overall unit readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Brower)