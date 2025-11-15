Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. Renshaw Assumes Command of U.S. 5th Fleet

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vice Adm. Renshaw Assumes Command of U.S. 5th Fleet

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page      

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    251005-N-HD763-1207 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 5, 2025) U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, left; Vice Adm. George Wikoff, outgoing commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), center; and Vice Adm. Kurt Renshaw, incoming commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and CMF, right; render honors during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 03:52
    Photo ID: 9390192
    VIRIN: 251005-N-HD763-1207
    Resolution: 8068x5379
    Size: 738.33 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Renshaw Assumes Command of U.S. 5th Fleet, by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vice Adm. Renshaw Assumes Command of U.S. 5th Fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    Combined Maritime Forces
    Bahrain
    Change of Command
    5th fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download