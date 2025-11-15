251005-N-HD763-1207 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 5, 2025) U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, left; Vice Adm. George Wikoff, outgoing commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), center; and Vice Adm. Kurt Renshaw, incoming commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and CMF, right; render honors during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9390192
|VIRIN:
|251005-N-HD763-1207
|Resolution:
|8068x5379
|Size:
|738.33 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice Adm. Renshaw Assumes Command of U.S. 5th Fleet, by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vice Adm. Renshaw Assumes Command of U.S. 5th Fleet
No keywords found.