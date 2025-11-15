Vice Adm. Renshaw Assumes Command of U.S. 5th Fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251005-N-HD763-1207 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 5, 2025) U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, left; Vice Adm. George Wikoff, outgoing commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), center; and Vice Adm. Kurt Renshaw, incoming commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and CMF, right; render honors during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)