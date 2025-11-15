Coast Guard suspends search for aliens near Imperial Beach, Calif.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Search and rescue patterns overlays a map of the Imperial Beach coastline after Coast Guard suspended search and rescue operations for additional suspected aliens after a vessel capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach on Nov. 14, 2025. Four individuals were pronounced deceased, four individuals were taken to a nearby hospital, and one individual was transferred to a Department of Homeland Security agency. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)