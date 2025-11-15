Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for aliens near Imperial Beach, Calif.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Search and rescue patterns overlays a map of the Imperial Beach coastline after Coast Guard suspended search and rescue operations for additional suspected aliens after a vessel capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach on Nov. 14, 2025. Four individuals were pronounced deceased, four individuals were taken to a nearby hospital, and one individual was transferred to a Department of Homeland Security agency. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    VIRIN: 251115-G-G2011-1002
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Imperial Beach
    Coast Guard
    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    safety
    San Diego

