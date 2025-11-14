Lt. Col. Charles Epperson, 916th Air Refueling Wing Staff Judge Advocate, is interviewed on camera during a recent media training exercise. The North Carolina KC-135 unit was the first in Air Force Reserve Command to receive this on-site training.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2006
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9389990
|VIRIN:
|060106-F-M2862-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x900
|Size:
|332.06 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Talking to the media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
