    916th participates in Tiger Meet of the Americas

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Wayne Turner, pilot with the 916th Air Refueling Wing, prepares for take-off at the Tiger Meet of the Americas. This year's Tiger Meet was held at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. The meet brings together 'cat' squadrons from across the globe to participate in various flying competitions.

