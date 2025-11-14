916th participates in Tiger Meet of the Americas

Maj. Wayne Turner, pilot with the 916th Air Refueling Wing, prepares for take-off at the Tiger Meet of the Americas. This year's Tiger Meet was held at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. The meet brings together 'cat' squadrons from across the globe to participate in various flying competitions.
