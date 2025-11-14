Israeli Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Yaki Dolf discusses operations with Daniel Zimmerman, the Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, and U.S. service members inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 5, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9389667
|VIRIN:
|251105-A-XQ469-1116
|Resolution:
|6574x4383
|Size:
|14.26 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center, by SPC Aiden Griffitts, identified by DVIDS
