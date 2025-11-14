Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Israeli Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Yaki Dolf discusses operations with Daniel Zimmerman, the Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, and U.S. service members inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 5, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)

