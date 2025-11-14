Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central and a representative of a Non-Government Organization (NGO) examine humanitarian aid routes in the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 11, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza and monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9389530
|VIRIN:
|251111-A-GH673-1003
|Resolution:
|5121x3414
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center, by CPL Kathryn Skonning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.