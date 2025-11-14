U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central and a representative of a Non-Government Organization (NGO) examine humanitarian aid routes in the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 11, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza and monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)