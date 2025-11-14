Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Kathryn Skonning 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central and a representative of a Non-Government Organization (NGO) examine humanitarian aid routes in the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 11, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza and monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)

