U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

U.S. Army Col. Anthony Marante meets with U.S. Soldiers and a member of the German Armed Forces regarding humanitarian aid delivery and distribution on Nov. 12, 2025, at the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)
