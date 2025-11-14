Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Col. Anthony Marante meets with U.S. Soldiers and a member of the German Armed Forces regarding humanitarian aid delivery and distribution on Nov. 12, 2025, at the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)

