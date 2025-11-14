Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bateman Island Causeway Removal

    RICHLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    In a major milestone, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Walla Walla District, in partnership with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the Yakama Nation, the Washington Department of Ecology, and the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group has awarded a $1.2 million construction contract to PIPKIN INC. for the Bateman Island Causeway removal project.

    This work, Bateman Island Causeway Removal, by CPO Matthew Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yakima Delta Leadership Team Advances Bateman Island Causeway Removal

