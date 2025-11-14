Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In a major milestone, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Walla Walla District, in partnership with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the Yakama Nation, the Washington Department of Ecology, and the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group has awarded a $1.2 million construction contract to PIPKIN INC. for the Bateman Island Causeway removal project.