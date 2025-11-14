Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Kristen Curtis as Detachment San Diego’s officer in charge

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Scott Pittman 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently welcomed Lt. Cmdr. Kristen "Xena" Curtis as Detachment San Diego’s new officer in charge.

