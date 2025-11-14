U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Francisco J. Lozano, Director of PAE-Fires.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9389129
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-UG834-3276
|Resolution:
|3588x4485
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A New Chapter in Army Acquisition: RCCTO, PEO MS, and Additional Elements Merge into PAE Fires, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A New Chapter in Army Acquisition: RCCTO, PEO MS, and Additional Elements Merge into PAE Fires
No keywords found.