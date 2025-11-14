AQIC accepting nominations through Jan. 30

Nominations are open now through Jan. 30, 2026 for the next cohort of the highly-competitive Department of the Air Force Acquisition Instructor Course.
AQIC accepting applications through Jan. 30
