Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AQIC accepting nominations through Jan. 30

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AQIC accepting nominations through Jan. 30

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Nominations are open now through Jan. 30, 2026 for the next cohort of the highly-competitive Department of the Air Force Acquisition Instructor Course.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9388904
    VIRIN: 251114-F-ZS991-1993
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 179.3 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AQIC accepting nominations through Jan. 30, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AQIC accepting applications through Jan. 30

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acquisition
    AQIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download