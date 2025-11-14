Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Annika Scott, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2025, poses for a photo in the boxing training room on West Point, N.Y., on April 7, 2025 before traveling to compete at the National Collegiate Boxing Association National Championships. The Academy is sending a total of 17 boxers to compete in the tournament being held in Indiana. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)