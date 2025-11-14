Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus  

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Cadet Annika Scott, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2025, poses for a photo in the boxing training room on West Point, N.Y., on April 7, 2025 before traveling to compete at the National Collegiate Boxing Association National Championships. The Academy is sending a total of 17 boxers to compete in the tournament being held in Indiana. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

