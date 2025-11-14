Cadet Annika Scott, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2025, poses for a photo in the boxing training room on West Point, N.Y., on April 7, 2025 before traveling to compete at the National Collegiate Boxing Association National Championships. The Academy is sending a total of 17 boxers to compete in the tournament being held in Indiana. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9388898
|VIRIN:
|250407-A-AK380-1754
|Resolution:
|6798x4532
|Size:
|11.28 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
