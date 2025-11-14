Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Photo Contest

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Photo Contest

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Photos submitted during the 2024 Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Photo Contest Facebook album.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 11:10
    Photo ID: 9387760
    VIRIN: 251114-A-WR196-1001
    Resolution: 1175x1068
    Size: 328.81 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Photo Contest, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Detroit District accepting entries for annual photo contest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Great Lakes
    Detroit District
    Photo Contest
    USACE
    shutterbug

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download