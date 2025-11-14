NCIS discusses murder investigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250813-N-TE695-1001 CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (Aug. 13, 2025) – Special Agent in Charge Kelly Parrish, NCIS Carolinas Field Office (CAFO), interviews with national news to discuss NCIS’ joint investigation into the murder of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Holley James Winmunc resulting in the 2010 convictions of Marine Cpl. John Winmunc and LCpl. Kyle Alden, Aug. 13. CAFO is located aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and provides support to Marine Corps and Navy installations throughout North and South Carolina. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)