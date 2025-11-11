Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KM Best Practices improve operational effectiveness

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KM Best Practices improve operational effectiveness

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade implemented the Knowledge Management Best Practices Training Program, which streamlines knowledge management, fosters collaboration, and ensures personnel have rapid access to critical insights on best practices. (AI-generated graphic by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 02:39
    Photo ID: 9387211
    VIRIN: 250915-A-FX425-1001
    Resolution: 252x166
    Size: 80.68 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KM Best Practices improve operational effectiveness, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KM Best Practices improve operational effectiveness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Practices
    Knowledge Management
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    Data Science
    Data & AI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download